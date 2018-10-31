Catch me at VMworld Europe
VMworld Europe is just a few day away, and I’m looking forward to a week of fun stuff!
One of the main reason why I go to VMworld, is to meet new people. I love a good (tech) conversation. It inspires me, in my day to day work. Not only as a IT person, but also as a private person. So, if you want to meetup, this is where you can find me.
Monday
VCDX Events
9:00 VCI session with Ray O’Farrell
12:00 VCDX lunchon
20:00 Rubrik VMworld party
Tuesday
9:00 Keynote
11:00 Solution Exchange
12:30 Enhance Your vSphere and vSAN implementations w/ Persistent Memory and SSDs [HCI1094BES]
14:00 Solution Exchange
15:30 vSAN: An Ideal Storage Platform for Kubernetes-controlled Cloud-Native Apps [HCI1338BE]
18:00 Brain Madden EUC Community Tech Talks & Beers (see below)
Wednesday
9:00 Keynote
11:00 Solution Exchange
12:30 Run Docker on Existing Infrastructure with vSphere Integrated Containers [CNA1493BE]
14:00 HCI Management, Current and Future [HCI2164BE]
15:30 Architecting PKS for Production: Lessons Learned from PKS Deployments [CNA2755BE]
20:00 VMworld party with the Kooks
Brain Madden EUC Community Tech Talks & Beers
This year I have the opportunity to talk at Brain Madden EUC Community Tech Talks & Beers.
My talk will be about how I designed a 5000-user High-Performance Horizon View Environment.
Although this is not a official VMworld session (you cannot find this session in the session scheduler), I’m very excited that I have the opportunity to talk at the event.
Pre-registration is required!
Hope to see you at VMworld!
Michael
Michael Wilmsen is a experienced VMware Architect with more than 20 years in the IT industry. Main focus is VMware vSphere, Horizon View and Hyper Converged with a deep interest into performance and architecture. Michael is VCDX 210 certified, has been rewarded with the vExpert title from 2011, Nutanix Tech Champion and a Nutanix Platform Professional.
