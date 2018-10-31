Catch me at VMworld Europe

VMworld Europe is just a few day away, and I’m looking forward to a week of fun stuff!

One of the main reason why I go to VMworld, is to meet new people. I love a good (tech) conversation. It inspires me, in my day to day work. Not only as a IT person, but also as a private person. So, if you want to meetup, this is where you can find me.

Monday

VCDX Events

9:00 VCI session with Ray O’Farrell

12:00 VCDX lunchon

20:00 Rubrik VMworld party

Tuesday

9:00 Keynote

11:00 Solution Exchange

12:30 Enhance Your vSphere and vSAN implementations w/ Persistent Memory and SSDs [HCI1094BES]

14:00 Solution Exchange

15:30 vSAN: An Ideal Storage Platform for Kubernetes-controlled Cloud-Native Apps [HCI1338BE]

18:00 Brain Madden EUC Community Tech Talks & Beers (see below)

Wednesday

9:00 Keynote

11:00 Solution Exchange

12:30 Run Docker on Existing Infrastructure with vSphere Integrated Containers [CNA1493BE]

14:00 HCI Management, Current and Future [HCI2164BE]

15:30 Architecting PKS for Production: Lessons Learned from PKS Deployments [CNA2755BE]

20:00 VMworld party with the Kooks

Brain Madden EUC Community Tech Talks & Beers

This year I have the opportunity to talk at Brain Madden EUC Community Tech Talks & Beers.

My talk will be about how I designed a 5000-user High-Performance Horizon View Environment.

Although this is not a official VMworld session (you cannot find this session in the session scheduler), I’m very excited that I have the opportunity to talk at the event.

Pre-registration is required!

Hope to see you at VMworld!