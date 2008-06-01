Migrating virtual machines using PowerCLI PowerCLI, VMware In my current role as a VMware architect, I architected a greenfield VMware vSphere 6.5 environment.

The ‘old’ environment, who I architected 4 year ago, is VMware vSphere 5.5. As the old environment was never updated, the time and risk of upgrading this environment was too high. That’s why, we decided to go for a greenfield installation.

As the new environment was accepted by the customer system administrators, we had to migrate 700 virtual machines to the new environment.

The old environment was using NFS datastores, as the new environment is using hyperconverged.

As the old environment was vSphere 5.5 U1, we weren't able to vMotion virtual machines to the new cluster, using Cross vCenter vMotion. To make the migration as painless as possible, I create a PowerCLI script to do the hard work for us.

NLVMUG 2018 VMware This week, I had the opportunity to speak at the Dutch VMUG (NLVMUG) about a project I did last year. Title of my session was: Migrate your datacenter without downtime Session abstract

Moving a complete datacenter 50 KM, without downtime?

Moving a complete datacenter 50 KM, without downtime?

A few years ago this was unthinkable, but with the help of VMware techniques this is possible nowadays. In this customer case, Michael Wilmsen shows you how he did this for a university, using VMware techniques and PowerCLI. Not only the process of script development, but you will also get a better understanding of how the VMware techniques work and how they are applicable.

Testdrive Infinio Accelerator 3.0 Performance, Storage Nowadays, many legacy storage devices (SAN/NAS) have the option for hosting flash devices in their solution. Flash devices leverage high IOPS and low latency.

Most common used storage protocols (iSCSI, NFS and even Fiber Channel) are bandwidth optimized, and are not latency optimized. Of course Fiber Channel (FC) has a lower latency, as Ethernet based protocols like iSCSI and NFS. But still remote device will have a higher latency as local devices. In this blog post from Mellanox, they explain why FC is doomed according to them. In the past I wrote a blog post explaining why you want your flash devices as close as possible to your applications. Hence why Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) are so popular nowadays. But what if you have a legacy storage solution, and still want low latency for your applications?