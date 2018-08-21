Powershell: Create 1000 AD test users

Sometimes you need to test something in your lab and you need a 1000 test users. For this, I created a simple Powershell script. Feel free to use.

Make sure to set the correct variables and that the OU exists!

Import-Module ActiveDirectory //Variables $OU = "OU=TestUsers,DC=VirtualHike,DC=Internal" $Domain = "virtualhike.internal" $total = 1000 for ($userIndex=0; $userIndex -lt $total; $userIndex++) { $userID = "{0:0000}" -f ($userIndex + 1) $userName = "VIEW$userID" Write-Host "Creating user" ($userIndex + 1) "of" $total ":" $userName New-ADUser ` -AccountPassword (ConvertTo-SecureString "AAaaAAaa11!!11" -AsPlainText -Force) ` -City "Amsterdam" ` -Company "VirtualHike" ` -Country "NL" ` -Department "HomeLAB" ` -Description ("TEST ACCOUNT " + $userID + ": This is a test account. Not a real user!")` -DisplayName "Test User ($userID)" ` -Division "IT" ` -EmailAddress "$userName@$Domain" ` -EmployeeNumber "$userID" ` -EmployeeID "ISED$userID" ` -Enabled $true ` -Fax "12345-$userID" ` -GivenName "Test" ` -HomePhone "12345-$userID" ` -Initials "TU$userID" ` -MobilePhone "12345-$userID" ` -Name "Test User ($userID)" ` -Office "Office: $userID"` -OfficePhone "12345-$userID" ` -Organization "IT" ` -Path $OU ` -POBox "PO Box $userID"` -PostalCode $userID `a -SamAccountName $userName ` -State "Noord Brabant" ` -StreetAddress "$userID Sherwood" ` -Surname "User ($userID)" ` -Title "Title" ` -UserPrincipalName "$userName@$Domain" }