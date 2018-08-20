VMworld 2018

VMworld world is around the corner, just 1 week left until all the fun kicks off.

This year, I’m honored to get a blogger pass for the best tech event in the world!

VMworld is a very deverise event, which is fundamental for my role als a VMware architect.

Breakout sessions

Many bloggers have published there top X breakout session list. So here is my top 5:

Extreme Performance Series: How To Estimate vSAN Performance[HCI3000BU] Extreme Performance Series: vSphere PMEM = Storage at Memory Speed [VIN2183BU] Deep Dive: The Value of Running Kubernetes on vSphere[CNA1553BU] Optimizing vSAN for Performance [HCI1246BU] ESXTOP Technical Deep Dive [VIN2540BU]

These are the session where I’m interested in. But if you are a consultant or system administrator, I highly recommend the following breakout sessions:

vSphere Clustering Deep Dive, Part 1: vSphere HA and DRS[VIN1249BU]

Clustering Deep Dive 2: Quality Control with DRS and Network I/O Control [VIN1735BU]

vSphere Host Resources Deep Dive: Part 3 [VIN1738BU]

Solution Exchange

Between breakout sessions, you can find me in the Solution Exchange (SOL). This is the place where I spend most of my time.

Almost every breakout session is recorded and can be viewed online after VMworld. Of course, some breakout sessions you want to attend, just to feel the vibe in the room or to see a specific speaker. But the information, which you can find in the SOL, can’t be viewed online afterword.

The SOL in VMworld US is almost 6x bigger than the SOL in Europe. This is one of the reasons why I fly to Las Vegas.

Some solution found in the SOL in VMworld US aren’t even GA, so speaking to these vendors, learning about their products and point of views on VMware products, strategies and solutions is essential for my role as an architect.

Hope to see you there! And if you want to meet, give me a ping. I always like to meet new people!