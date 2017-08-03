VMworld US 2017

VMworld US is in a few weeks. This year I have been lucky to get a blogger pass from VMware. Every year I go to Barcelona, and if I can, also to VMworld US. For me VMworld US is more interesting. Why?

One of the main reason why go to VMworld, is the Solution Exchange (SOL). The SOL is a great place to meet a lot of different vendors who add value to the VMware portfolio. Talking with the people from the traditional vendors, is always great. You get a good understanding what they’re up to. What will be available in the near future, and their future roadmaps (nothing guaranteed of course).



But most of all, I like talking with the start-ups. The new guy’s in town, who think they have found the solution in our virtual world, that everybody must have, that everybody want to have.

I like to hear why they think that their solution is one of a kind.

During the start-up phase, you can level with the brains behind the product. Why did he/she came up with this idea, what where the obstacles to overcome and how do they think to interest the world into buying their product. This early contact helps me in the future.

Second reason, is to meet with peers. It doesn’t matter if it’s VMworld US or Europe, some friend from the Netherlands, I only meet in a foreigner country. Going for a nice dinner, or a few drinks. It’s always nice to meet-up and hear from them what their up to.

Third reason, the sessions of course. Although most sessions are recorded and will be online available after VMworld. When you attend a session with 300 to 1000 other people in the same room, gives you a feeling your part of something. You can feel the vibe, seeing the presenter being passionate about his topic, is always great. Afterwards you have the opportunity to talk with the presenter and ask questions.

A lot of people made a top10 list with their sessions. Here is mine.

vSphere 6.5 Host Resources Deep Dive: Part 2 [SER1872BU] Extreme Performance Series: Byte-Addressable Nonvolatile Memory in vSphere [SER2734BU] Extreme Performance Series: vSphere Compute & Memory Schedulers [SER2343BU] Redefine vSAN Deployments with Next Generation Intel® Xeon® processor, Intel® Optane™ and Intel® 3D NAND SSDs [STO2705BU] Storage at Memory Speed: Finally, Nonvolatile Memory Is Here [FUT3040BU] Uncovering ESXTOP [SER2905BU] VMware Cloud for AWS Storage and Availability: Keeping Your Bits Safe for Humanity [LHC1755BU] A Closer Look at vSAN Networking Design and Configuration Considerations [STO1193BU] VMware Cloud on AWS: An Architectural and Operational Deep Dive [LHC3174BU] A Deep Dive into vSphere 6.5 Core Storage Features and Functionality [SER1143BU]

If you’re attending VMworld, have a lot of fun and see you there!

About Michael

Michael Wilmsen is a VMware training/consultant (no specific order) with more than 15 years in the IT industry. Main focus is VMware vSphere, Horizon View and Site Recovery Manager with a deepdive to performance. Michael is VCDX 210, VCAP 4/5 certified, has been rewarded with the vExpert title from 2011, is a PernixPro, Nutanix Tech Champion and a Nutanix Platform Professional.